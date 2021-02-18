Robin Ridgley joins U of I Extension family life team

MARION — Robin Ridgley is the newest member of the University of Illinois Extension family life team serving Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Randolph, and Williamson Counties within the heart of Southern Illinois.

“We’re excited to welcome Robin to the Illinois Extension team. As a family life educator, her work will address important issues that many families face, especially during a global pandemic,” Lynn Heins, county director, said in a news release. “Her program priorities relate to social-emotional wellness, brain health, and family relationships. Much of Robin’s work aligns with community partners and results in larger impact for our communities.”

A native of Benton and a two-time Southern Illinois University alumna, Ridgley received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in education administration. She has many years of experience teaching in the public-school system and most recently served as a family services school-based counselor and a prevention specialist at Centerstone, a not-for-profit mental health care provider. Ridgley has also served youth in foster care as a child welfare specialist at Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, a not-for-profit social services agency.