Schubert celebrates 10 years at Hanson Professional Services

Carl Schubert, a technician and construction observer, recently celebrated 10 years of service at Hanson Professional Services Inc.’s Carbondale regional office.
Schubert, who joined Hanson in 2010, has provided computer-aided design services and construction observation for projects at airports, including Salem-Leckrone Airport in Salem, Mid-American Air Center at Lawrenceville-Vincennes International Airport in Lawrence County, Mount Carmel Municipal Airport in St. Francisville, Mount Vernon Airport in Jefferson County and Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro.
Schubert earned an associate degree in computer-aided design and drafting in 1991 from John A. Logan College.
Hanson is a national, employee-owned consulting firm providing engineering, planning and allied services. The Carbondale regional office is located at 3125 New Era Road in Murphysboro. The office may be reached by phone at 618-549-0240.
