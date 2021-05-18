SEE THE MAP: These businesses on Carbondale's west side are on the move

T.J. Martin, owner of TJ’s Fine Jewelry and Repair, said his business’ move in March has been profitable.

“We’re really enjoying this new location,” he said, adding frontage on a street with two-way traffic has been especially beneficial. “In all of the years I have been in this business, this is the busiest I’ve ever been; we have someone in front of us all of the time, day in and day out. It’s been pretty amazing.”

Martin said he has noticed “quite a few” businesses popping up on the west side.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think it has to do with the traffic and the ease of access,” he said.

Additionally, Martin said having his business closer to Murphysboro has been valuable, too. He said most of his customers are from Carbondale, but those with Murphysboro addresses are second in volume.

Emily Blyze, area manager for Cricket Wireless, said her business has been in its Murdale Shopping Center location since January and the move has been good for business. She cited higher traffic counts and the availability of parking close to the storefront as benefits.

Mitchell said he hopes to see more businesses locate on the west side of Carbondale.