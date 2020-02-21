Shawnna Donovan named top 1% realtor in Illinois
Shawnna Donovan named top 1% realtor in Illinois

Shawnna Donovan, a realtor at Coldwell Banker Prime Realty, was named in the top 1% of agents statewide.

A Marion resident, Donovan’s units or number of sales in 2019 landed her in the Top 15 of all 1,166 Coldwell Banker agents statewide. Nationally, Donovan landed at 325 of 40,999 real estate agents within the global company.

Coldwell Banker Prime Realty serves Southern Illinois with offices in Herrin and Carbondale. Donovan has been a licensed realtor since 2003.

— The Southern

