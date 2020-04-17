Shelter Insurance provides assistance to help Southern Illinois foster families

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Illinois Shelter Insurance Agent Merissa Madden has announced a $1,000 donation to the Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois in an effort to assist foster families with challenges and needs related to the COVID-19 crisis.

Nationally, the Shelter Insurance Foundation board has allocated $1.5 million to help with crisis relief in the communities Shelter serves. Each of Shelter’s 1,400 agents in their 15-state operating territory may choose a local charity to support with a one-time donation.

“I selected the Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois to assist the organization because of the work they are doing to help some of our region’s most vulnerable children,” Madden said in a news release.

The Carbondale-based organization is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit which provides supplies and other items to meet the immediate needs of foster families in 22 Southern Illinois counties.