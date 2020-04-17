Shelter Insurance provides assistance to help Southern Illinois foster families

Southern Illinois Shelter Insurance Agent Merissa Madden has announced a $1,000 donation to the Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois in an effort to assist foster families with challenges and needs related to the COVID-19 crisis.
Nationally, the Shelter Insurance Foundation board has allocated $1.5 million to help with crisis relief in the communities Shelter serves. Each of Shelter’s 1,400 agents in their 15-state operating territory may choose a local charity to support with a one-time donation.
“I selected the Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois to assist the organization because of the work they are doing to help some of our region’s most vulnerable children,” Madden said in a news release.
The Carbondale-based organization is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit which provides supplies and other items to meet the immediate needs of foster families in 22 Southern Illinois counties.
“We are very grateful for this donation from Shelter Insurance and Merissa Madden,” said FFRCSI President Christine O’Dell in the release. “Not only is this a trying time for many foster families and there are tremendous needs, but our main avenue of funding – the Two Bugs and a Bean Children’s Resale Boutique in Carbondale – is temporarily closed because of the shelter-in-place order. The timing of this support couldn’t be better.”
— The Southern
