SI Elder Law seminar at The Landings canceled

UPDATE, 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 — This seminar has been canceled because of visitor restrictions at The Landings.

SI Elder Law Attorney Tiffanny H. Sievers will present a free seminar on the basics of estate planning and ways to avoid probate at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, at The Landings.

Sievers will speak about last will and testaments, trusts, powers of attorney and the benefits of having an estate plan in place.

“If you own real estate, have life insurance, or retirement accounts it’s crucial that you have a plan in place to distribute your estate after you pass away,” Sievers said in a news release.

The seminar is free and open to the public. To RSVP, call 618-997-3500. The Landings is located at 2100 Reed Station Parkway in Carbondale.

— The Southern

