SIU Credit Union awards $35K in COVID assistance

SIU Credit Union, along with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, recently awarded COVID Relief Funds for a second time this year, according to a news release from the credit union.

This time, the SIU Credit Union team donated to The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children and the Marion VA Medical Center – Veterans Affairs. Each group was awarded $17,500.

“It’s great to be able to give back to our community and help those organizations who help so many,” Mike Lantrip, SIU Credit Union CEO, said.

FHLBank Chicago created the Targeted Impact Fund to help those in its member communities hardest hit by the pandemic, according to the release.

The Poshard Foundation plans to use these funds wherever they are needed during this holiday season to help children and their families with emergency food, supplies, bedding and any other needs that may arise. The Marion VA Health Care System provides care to over 42,000 Veterans across three states.

SIU Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution with six Southern Illinois locations.

— The Southern