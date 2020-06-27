SIU is offering online advertising and graphics camps next month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Perhaps now more than ever, it’s advantageous to know how to create engaging online content, so Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Journalism is offering a series of virtual AdLab camps and workshops for high school and college students and community members.

Three special “how to” events are scheduled in July to give participants the chance to learn basic advertising skills, graphic design principles, small business advertising how-to details and more via a variety of online platforms, including Zoom. Registration for the interactive, hands-on sessions is underway with Conference and Scheduling Services.

The sessions include: Creative Compass Camp, Graphic Design Workshop and Advertising 101 for Small Businesses.

High school students can discover the world of advertising and master beginning advertising production skills with the help of advanced SIU advertising students during the Creative Compass Camp.

Individualized online instruction will be offered during the class set for 1 to 4 p.m. July 7-9. The cost is $50 and the registration deadline is July 3.