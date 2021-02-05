SIU’s Research Park is surveying businesses about pandemic impact

CARBONDALE — The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Research Park, in partnership with the Illinois Small Business Development Center at SIU, is asking area businesses to participate in an online survey, available Feb. 1 through 14. As they did previously, they will use the survey results to formulate short-term and long-term plans to assist the businesses’ specific needs.

Lynn Andersen Lindberg, executive director of the SIU Research Park, encourages all businesses in the five-county region to respond, saying that their input is vital for future planning.

“For a 15-minute time investment, business owners have the opportunity to share their experiences and contribute to the collective voice of businesses in the region,” Lindberg said. “We have all known business owners and employees who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic and various forms of mitigation. However, there have been some companies that have pivoted their core businesses and entered new markets or provided new products or services successfully. These successes are also important to identify so we all can learn from their actions.”