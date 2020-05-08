SIUC’s Small Business Development Center sponsoring a series of May webinars

“Starting Your Business in Illinois” will be online from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. The session will cover everything you need to know when considering starting your own business or expanding an existing business.

Nationally known marketing strategist and speaker Bruce Irving will be the guest speaker at the “Social Media Marketing for Restaurants” webinar set for 10 to 11 a.m. on May 13. Research shows there are benefits of social media marketing for local businesses and having the right strategies in place can improve sales and create positive connections and conversations in a cost-effective way. Irving is the founder of Irving Media Group LLC, an agency that works to help local businesses bring in more customers and spend less time and money marketing.