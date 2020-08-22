'Something special': For Joe Smith of Hard Copies, every day is Record Store Day

“Listening to a record is not something you can do in passing; you have to sit down and listen to it. I mean, you even have to flip it over halfway through," he says, adding that some shoppers find records to be a novelty — a sort of connection to their earlier years — while others are diehard vinyl fans.

“I get it. I have records. There’s something special about records."

Even during times when many were saying the days of both vinyl and retail music stores were numbered because of the availability of music downloads and digital formats, Smith remained optimistic.

“I’ve never been one of those who whined about downloading or streaming. People who embrace that sort of technology have never been our customers,” he said.

In fact, Smith adds that annual vinyl sales have eclipsed CD sales regularly over the past decade, leading record companies to press more and more records each year. He says that labels have even got behind Record Store Day.

“Record Store Day came about when a group of independent music store owners were trying to figure out a way to get more people in their stores. They pitched the experiment to the labels and it worked,” he said.