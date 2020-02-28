Southern Illinois Orthopaedic Institute to offer spine services in Chester

The Orthopaedic Institute of Southern Illinois will begin seeing patients March 5 in the Specialty Clinic at Memorial Hospital in Chester by our spine center experts, Swastik Sinha, M.D., and Meshia Reed, PA-C.
At OISI and Memorial Hospital of Chester, Sinha and Reed will provide degenerative spine conditions and services, spinal pain management services and musculoskeletal system prevention, diagnosis and treatment.
Sinha brings a new level of spine care to Southern Illinois. With over 8 years of medical training and an extensive fellowship at the esteemed Johns Hopkins Hospital, he is considered one of the most skilled and up-to-date surgeons in his field.
Reed has 19 years of experience as a PA, 11 years as a registered nurse, and has been affiliated with OISI for three years specializing in spine.
The Spine Clinic will be held at Memorial Hospital weekly.
— The Southern