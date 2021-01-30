 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southern Illinois Orthopedic Center receives 2021 AAAHC reaccreditation
0 comments
Herrin

Southern Illinois Orthopedic Center receives 2021 AAAHC reaccreditation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Southern Illinois Orthopaedic Center received its 2021 Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care reaccreditation.

Every two years, the ambulatory surgery center is surveyed to ensure quality care is given to the patients they serve and are that guidelines set forth by accrediting and governmental agencies are being followed.

“The Orthopaedic Institute of Southern Illinois is one the largest orthopaedic providers in our region. To have nationally recognized surgeons like we do, that provide the high quality care every day, is a great asset for our communities that we serve,” CEO Justin Harris said in a news release.

SIOC also recently partnered with Dr. Amanda Brazis, a Southern Illinois Healthcare podiatrist, to serve patients who encounter foot and ankle pain. Brazis’ clinic is located in the Logan Medical Complex, directly next to the Orthopaedic Institute.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News