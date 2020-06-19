SouthernTrust bank merges with South Porte; will be headquartered in Marion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Porte Financial Inc. and SouthernTrust Bancshares Inc. announced this week that the shareholders of both organizations have approved a merger of South Porte Bank and SouthernTrust Bank.

The combined bank, which will retain the SouthernTrust name, will be headquartered in Marion, and operate full-service branches is Goreville, Vienna and Plymouth.

According to a news release from the company, shareholders of SouthernTrust Bancshares will receive cash and shares of South Porte Financial common stock for their shares of SouthernTrust Bancshares common stock. The transaction is expected to close July 17.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0