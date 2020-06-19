SouthernTrust bank merges with South Porte; will be headquartered in Marion
0 comments

SouthernTrust bank merges with South Porte; will be headquartered in Marion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

South Porte Financial Inc. and SouthernTrust Bancshares Inc. announced this week that the shareholders of both organizations have approved a merger of South Porte Bank and SouthernTrust Bank.

The combined bank, which will retain the SouthernTrust name, will be headquartered in Marion, and operate full-service branches is Goreville, Vienna and Plymouth.

According to a news release from the company, shareholders of SouthernTrust Bancshares will receive cash and shares of South Porte Financial common stock for their shares of SouthernTrust Bancshares common stock. The transaction is expected to close July 17.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News