Sparta Community Hospital earns high marks in patient survey

SPARTA — Sparta Community Hospital was recently awarded a five-star summary rating in a patient experience survey through Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, or HCAHPS, as reported by Hospital Compare.

According to a news release from the hospital, the facility rated five stars in several categories including communication with nurses, communication with doctors, responsiveness of hospital staff, communications about medications, cleanliness of hospital environment, and quietness of hospital. Patients surveyed strongly agreed that they received and understood discharge information and care transition, meaning the patient understood their care program upon leaving the hospital, according to the release.

The Patients’ Experience Survey also gave the hospital a five-star overall hospital rating, along with a five-star willingness to recommend this hospital rating.

Hospital Compare is a consumer-oriented website that provides information on how well hospitals provide recommended care to their patients. The HCAHPS survey provides a standardized instrument and data collection methodology for measuring patient's perspectives on hospital care, used by Hospital Compare in preparing their rating report.

