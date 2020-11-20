Specialized Equine Services receives $2,500 donation from TCC Verizon

TCC Verizon donated $2,500 to Specialized Equine Services to support its Veteran Equine Therapeutic Services program, the two announced in a news release this week.

TCC Verizon typically holds veterans events in its stores around Veterans Day. In 2020, because of the pandemic, stores each nominated a veterans group to receive the $2,500 donation. Residents voted and selected Specialized Equine Services as the recipient.

SES's VETS program benefits veterans by developing physical strength and coordination as well as focus and attention and communication skills, according to the release.

— The Southern

