SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital receives Healthgrades award

SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital receives award
SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital announced recently that it achieved the Healthgrades 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
The award recognizes Good Samaritan Hospital as being among the top hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.
Healthgrades evaluated 3,346 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from April 2018 through March 2019, to identify hospital performance.
“This award is truly humbling, as it is determined from actual patient experience surveys,” Jeremy Bradford, president of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, said in a news release. “It recognizes the great work of our physicians and staff and demonstrates their commitment to SSM Health, our patients, families and the communities of this region.”
KFVS12 names Snuffer assistant news director
Mike Snuffer has been named Assistant News Director for Heartland News on KFVS12, and will oversee on-air and digital news operations, along with special programming.
Snuffer has more than 20 years of experience managing local television newsrooms. He comes to KFVS12 after serving as News Director at KLKN-TV, the ABC network affiliate in Lincoln, Nebraska. Prior to that, he served as News Director at TV stations in Texas and Illinois, including WSIL-TV in Carterville.
“I’m thrilled to return to the Heartland and be part of the number one local news operation,” Snuffer said in a news release. “KFVS12 and Heartland News have a rich legacy of dedicated news coverage and I’m looking forward to continuing that legacy.”
Snuffer began his broadcasting career as a reporter/anchor in Texas, and has served as an instructor in the Communications Department at Southern Illinois University.
Food Works names new board member
Food Works, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a sustainable food economy in Southern Illinois, announce that Kathryn Head is the newest addition to the Board of Directors.
Head is a Southern Illinois native, and her upbringing on the family’s homestead rooted her interest in provisional farming. Head has her BSN from the University of Evansville, and focuses on holistic nursing.
Head is part of the SIH Employee Wellness Program as a certified nurse coach and health and wellness Coach.
