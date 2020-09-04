SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital receives Healthgrades award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital receives award

SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital announced recently that it achieved the Healthgrades 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Award.

The award recognizes Good Samaritan Hospital as being among the top hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

Healthgrades evaluated 3,346 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from April 2018 through March 2019, to identify hospital performance.

“This award is truly humbling, as it is determined from actual patient experience surveys,” Jeremy Bradford, president of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, said in a news release. “It recognizes the great work of our physicians and staff and demonstrates their commitment to SSM Health, our patients, families and the communities of this region.”

KFVS12 names Snuffer assistant news director

Mike Snuffer has been named Assistant News Director for Heartland News on KFVS12, and will oversee on-air and digital news operations, along with special programming.