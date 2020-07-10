Stephani Borders named business instructor at Vienna High School
Stephani Borders named business instructor at Vienna High School

Stephani Borders has been selected to serve as the new business instructor at Vienna High School and the Eagles pep club sponsor.

Borders will be taking on the role in August as longtime instructor Joan Clayton retires in October. Borders is a business owner with 16 years of experience. She has extensive experience with photography, digital editing, marketing, business management, and public speaking.

Borders is a graduate of Vienna High School and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in public relations from Murray State University, followed by her Master of Science in human resource management at Mid-Continent University.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the faculty at Vienna High School," Borders said in a news release. "VHS has always been an important part of my life and I am excited to teach students at a school that is so near and dear to my heart.”

— The Southern

