Still dreaming: Ruby's Attic in Du Quoin grows into something special

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marks started selling a variety of items from the website, but also offered personal service — often loading her vehicle with items for deliveries to local buyers. Other shoppers often visited her home to see and try-on clothing. She says it did not take long to realize that a storefront would be a good idea — both for her customers and to help her find a balance in her life.

“It’s been great having the storefront,” she said. “When everything was in my house, I was staying up all hours working, just because it was there. I was doing it all of the time. Now with a brick-and-mortar, I feel like I can shut the door and go home and be a mom.”

She describes Ruby’s Attic as a place that is “really homey, kind of vintage feeling; a place where people can come and relax and escape.” She says she carries a variety of well-known boutique brands including Kancan, Haptics and Ungee as well as accessories, jewelry and décor. Marks says she carries clothing up to size 3X and her inventory is always growing both in store and online, noting that she just launched a new spring collection on the website.

She says she has benefited by having both online and in-person availability.