Still dreaming: Ruby's Attic in Du Quoin grows into something special

Grace Marks describes herself as a dreamer.
Perhaps it stems from just wanting something more. Maybe it comes from the afternoons playing dress-up as a child in her grandmother’s house where she and her sisters would transform spools of ribbon, scraps of fabric and costume jewelry into elaborate outfits, inspiring hours of fun.
Marks never lost that feeling, and that is why after several years representing a multi-level marketing retail clothing company, she dreamed of more. Looking at other companies and opportunities, she decided to venture out on her own as a clothing retailer, establishing the Du Quoin-based Ruby’s Attic.
“I spoke to my husband and asked him what was stopping me from starting my own business selling clothes,” she said. “He said, ‘Nothing, really,” and so that’s what we did.
Marks journey into retail was different than many others. She went online first and then opened a brick-and-mortar location in Du Quoin. Today’s Ruby’s Attic carries a wide variety.
We opened the website in December 2017, completely designing and developing the site on her own.
“It was definitely a learning curve, but I feel like I got the hang of it. I watched a lot of YouTube videos and caught on to it,” she said.
Marks started selling a variety of items from the website, but also offered personal service — often loading her vehicle with items for deliveries to local buyers. Other shoppers often visited her home to see and try-on clothing. She says it did not take long to realize that a storefront would be a good idea — both for her customers and to help her find a balance in her life.
“It’s been great having the storefront,” she said. “When everything was in my house, I was staying up all hours working, just because it was there. I was doing it all of the time. Now with a brick-and-mortar, I feel like I can shut the door and go home and be a mom.”
She describes Ruby’s Attic as a place that is “really homey, kind of vintage feeling; a place where people can come and relax and escape.” She says she carries a variety of well-known boutique brands including Kancan, Haptics and Ungee as well as accessories, jewelry and décor. Marks says she carries clothing up to size 3X and her inventory is always growing both in store and online, noting that she just launched a new spring collection on the website.
She says she has benefited by having both online and in-person availability.
“The storefront has been so good. I love being able to see people face-to-face,” she said, adding that about 80% of her sales come from her Du Quoin store, which is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
“We still have an active website and lots of website customers, and that’s something we are trying to grow more,” she said. “When we opened the store, a lot of people that were shopping online now shop in the storefront. They like that they can come in and try things on. They can feel it, they can touch it.”
She says she is glad that she stepped out to do her own thing.
“Being a small business owner has not been all easy, but compared to others, I have been so blessed,” she said. “I love what I’m doing.”
Marks adds that everyday she remembers her Grandma Ruby and how special the things in the attic made her feel. She says she wants others to feel the same way. And, she says, she’s still dreaming.
“I hope to grow it both online and I would to love to expand at some point,” she said.