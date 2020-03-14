Strikingly Small: Striking Designs in Murphysboro perfectly happy catering to convenience

Satisfied clients, however, told others.

“We started picking up a few customers here and there and we just grew,” he adds.

Preece says the couple can do orders as small as a dozen items but have also fulfilled orders of more than 1,000 T-shirts for a client, all from their rural Murphysboro basement.

He says that work on a new facility — a 1,200 square-foot shop building on the property — and soon all of the presses and dryers will be moving into the building. “I think, though, that we’ve already outgrown it,” he said with a smile.

Preece says he enjoys being a small business.

“We don’t want to be huge,” he said. “We want to be able to do the fun retirement stuff, too.”

In fact, Preece says that he recently told Bob Chambers, founder of the large Murphysboro screenprinter Silkworm, he never wants to grow as big as Chambers' business.

“We cater to small orders and I like that,” Preece said. “We try to be pretty easy to work with and even make ourselves available whenever it is convenient for customers.”