The Creative Getaway in Marion provides home for Southern Illinois crafters

Opening her business just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting mandated business closures, Johni Hogue had to get creative. Even though it meant modifying the way her new venture operated at least temporarily, Hogue knew she could do it. After all, her business is all about being creative.
Hogue opened The Creative Getaway, a Marion do-it-yourself craft studio, in August. It is a place where individuals or groups can choose a project and make it from start to finish. All of the materials, guidance and even clean-up are provided.
“We offer a wide variety of things — from home décor to wood projects, art and ceramics,” Hogue explains.
The Creative Getaway offers a place just perfect for girls’ nights out, a craft-focused retreat for a business or church group or even a place for friends just to get together, make something and have fun, she says. Even through the pandemic, the facility has been open, working at a lower capacity, offering fewer public events and making available a variety of “take-home” project kits.
“We package up everything that a client would need to do the project just like they would here, with step-by-step instructions,” she says. “The only part that is missing is me walking them through it.”
Hogue says the idea for the business came from friends and others who learned of her own craftiness.
“I’ve been crafting and selling finished products for a really long time and people would constantly say, ‘You need to have me over to craft,’ or ‘You should teach me how to do that,’ so I decided I could,” she recalls.
Completely self-taught when it comes to crafting, Hogue says she started scrapbooking at 12, learning from her grandmother. The scrapbooking led to other kinds of paper crafts and eventually all areas of creativity.
“Crafting is just something that I’ve always been passionate about,” she says. “I would post pictures of some of my work on social media and friends of friends would see them and reach out to me. That kind of became the driving force to actually start with a crafting space and to offer classes and events.”
Many of the projects offered are seasonal — things like Christmas ornaments or ceramic trees to three-dimensional pumpkins and, of course, Valentine’s Day-themed door hangers and wall décor. In addition to classes and workshops, Creative Getaway offers a subscription box program which offers a monthly project — “The Creative Getaway in a box,” Hogue calls it — along with exclusive online access to tutorials and previews of coming projects and events both online and in the studio, located on 17th Street in Marion.
For private parties and events held at the business, Hogue says everything is provided.
“We call it a studio because it’s basically what it is, just a large open space. We have a room in the back for supplies and more, but the main bulk of the spaces is just an open floor plan with tables and supplies. We want our crafters to feel like it is their space,” she says.
Besides offering lots of room to work, Hogue says The Creative Getaway has one other advantage over crafting at home.
“One of the real joys is that you get to come in craft, do your thing and not clean up the mess,” she explains. “We have everything you need and when you are all done, we clean up after you.”
Most of all, Hogue says she enjoys seeing others enjoy creating things, many for the first time.
“My favorite part is seeing people come in and hear them say things like ‘Well, I’m not very crafty, so I don’t know how this is going to go,’ but then seeing them go from that to leaving with a finished product that they are so excited about, all while having a great time with family and friends,” she says. “I want to just keep getting people into that experience and provide a unique type of entertainment for Southern Illinois."