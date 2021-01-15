The Creative Getaway in Marion provides home for Southern Illinois crafters

“We call it a studio because it’s basically what it is, just a large open space. We have a room in the back for supplies and more, but the main bulk of the spaces is just an open floor plan with tables and supplies. We want our crafters to feel like it is their space,” she says.

Besides offering lots of room to work, Hogue says The Creative Getaway has one other advantage over crafting at home.

“One of the real joys is that you get to come in craft, do your thing and not clean up the mess,” she explains. “We have everything you need and when you are all done, we clean up after you.”

Most of all, Hogue says she enjoys seeing others enjoy creating things, many for the first time.

“My favorite part is seeing people come in and hear them say things like ‘Well, I’m not very crafty, so I don’t know how this is going to go,’ but then seeing them go from that to leaving with a finished product that they are so excited about, all while having a great time with family and friends,” she says. “I want to just keep getting people into that experience and provide a unique type of entertainment for Southern Illinois."

