The Dent Boyz bring auto body repair to Southern Illinois dealerships

Geoff Phelps is a body shop guy. He comes from a long line of body shop guys. It’s a business he knows, loves and honestly, is quite good at. But Geoff Phelps doesn’t have a body shop. At least in the traditional sense. Phelps, his brother and nephew make up a roaming band of technicians known as the Dent Boyz.
Roaming is the right word to describe their work because although they are based in Grand Tower, the Dent Boyz practice their craft at other businesses — mainly new and used car dealerships in Jackson and Williamson counties. The dealerships contract with the team to make repairs to trade-ins and new inventory that may have dings, nicks and scratches.
Phelps says the idea came to him when he was shopping for cars on his own. He pitched the idea of to one Carbondale dealership. Business has been booming ever since.
“I suggested that I use a repair bay at their shop, use their electricity and knock it out right there. I was supposed to start by going to the dealership one day a week; turns out I was there for three or four days.”
He says word quickly spread among area car dealers and he now works at a number of dealerships in the area, using the dealers’ facilities and his own tools and equipment, which he transports in a trailer.
“The car business is kind of a small world,” he explains. “Word got around and another dealer called, so I started doing some work for them, too. Then, another called me and said they wanted work done.”
Phelps says the dealerships are loving the new relationship.
“They don’t have to take the cars to the body shop and it’s much easier and less expensive for them,” he says.
Most of Dent Boyz work is minor repairs for the dealers, but he also takes care of individuals' cars, making arrangements for them to bring to one of the dealerships.
“They don’t mind if I have other individual customers’ cars there; it brings more people onto their lot,” he says. “It’s also more efficient than working on them at the customers' homes because at a dealership can be working on three or four cars at a time. When primer is drying on one, I can be working on something else. That means I can give a better price.”
Phelps says being mobile prevents him from doing some major repair jobs — things like frame straightening, for example — but he says having a mobile shop is just a new twist on a longstanding family tradition.
“I was thinking about it the other day and figured it all up. With my grandpa who started doing body shop work in the 1940s, then my dad, three uncles, two brothers, five cousins, one nephew and me, we have over 380 years combined experience in the auto collision field. We’ve been doing this a long time.”
