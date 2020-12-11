The Dent Boyz bring auto body repair to Southern Illinois dealerships

Geoff Phelps is a body shop guy. He comes from a long line of body shop guys. It’s a business he knows, loves and honestly, is quite good at. But Geoff Phelps doesn’t have a body shop. At least in the traditional sense. Phelps, his brother and nephew make up a roaming band of technicians known as the Dent Boyz.

Roaming is the right word to describe their work because although they are based in Grand Tower, the Dent Boyz practice their craft at other businesses — mainly new and used car dealerships in Jackson and Williamson counties. The dealerships contract with the team to make repairs to trade-ins and new inventory that may have dings, nicks and scratches.

Phelps says the idea came to him when he was shopping for cars on his own. He pitched the idea of to one Carbondale dealership. Business has been booming ever since.

“I suggested that I use a repair bay at their shop, use their electricity and knock it out right there. I was supposed to start by going to the dealership one day a week; turns out I was there for three or four days.”

He says word quickly spread among area car dealers and he now works at a number of dealerships in the area, using the dealers’ facilities and his own tools and equipment, which he transports in a trailer.

