'The Lock Lady' dominates in male-dominated profession

“I have everything I need in my little van,” she says with a smile. “My tires are aired up and my gas tank is full. I’m ready to go.”

She says she covers an area within 50 miles of Carbondale and works with a lot of apartment and housing complexes, as well as businesses. She says local real estate agents often refer her to their own clients.

The grandmother of five says she enjoys being a locksmith because everyday is different and because her clients are usually happy to see her.

“There is no such thing as a typical day," Bigliazzi said. "I may have something planned, but then there might be an emergency like a business that can’t open the front door or somebody who broke a key off in a lock. My day can turn on a dime.

“I love the fact that when people are locked out of their homes or having a problem with their locks, I can go and ease their minds. That’s probably where I get the most enjoyment because I can drive away from a job and feel good because I solved their problem.”

Bigliazzi says she is saddened to see fewer people entering the profession, explaining that that the Illinois locksmith licensing exam is considered to be one of the most difficult in the nation, taking years of training and experience to prepare.