'The Lock Lady' dominates in male-dominated profession

Gather the region’s locksmiths together and it is easy to pick out Lorraine Bigliazzi.
In a male-dominated profession, Bigliazzi is one of just a few licensed locksmiths in Jackson County and one only about 100 female locksmiths nationally.
But with years of experience and a stellar reputation, “The Lock Lady” has earned the respect of her peers and customers.
“Originally, the business was going to be ‘Lorraine’s Lock and Key,’ but that’s not very original,” Bigliazzi said. “A friend of mine came up with the name The Lock Lady and I really liked it. My own name is not very easy to remember, but The Lock Lady is.”
Bigliazzi has been a lock lady ever since she answered a help-wanted ad for a locksmith position with on-the-job training 15 years ago at what is now Murdale Ace Hardware in Carbondale.
“It was fun and I found it just fascinating,” she said. “I just kept pursuing it and I was lucky to have a great boss — George Sheffer of Murdale True Value — who paid for me to go to different trainings and classes. He put a lot of money into my education and I’ll always be grateful for that.”
After more than 10 years at Murdale, Bigliazzi decided to venture out on her own in February of 2019, taking to the road as The Lock Lady. Based at her rural Carbondale home, Bigliazzi does not have a traditional storefront location. Instead, she makes her rounds in a fully-equipped van — a sort of mobile lock shop.
“I have everything I need in my little van,” she says with a smile. “My tires are aired up and my gas tank is full. I’m ready to go.”
She says she covers an area within 50 miles of Carbondale and works with a lot of apartment and housing complexes, as well as businesses. She says local real estate agents often refer her to their own clients.
The grandmother of five says she enjoys being a locksmith because everyday is different and because her clients are usually happy to see her.
“There is no such thing as a typical day," Bigliazzi said. "I may have something planned, but then there might be an emergency like a business that can’t open the front door or somebody who broke a key off in a lock. My day can turn on a dime.
“I love the fact that when people are locked out of their homes or having a problem with their locks, I can go and ease their minds. That’s probably where I get the most enjoyment because I can drive away from a job and feel good because I solved their problem.”
Bigliazzi says she is saddened to see fewer people entering the profession, explaining that that the Illinois locksmith licensing exam is considered to be one of the most difficult in the nation, taking years of training and experience to prepare.
“It’s actually three different tests and it’s very difficult to pass,” she said, adding the test is, in many ways, more difficult than the actual job of being a locksmith.
She’s earned accolades and certifications, yet people are still intrigued by her company’s name.
“I still get calls of people saying they like my name,” she says. “Being The Lock Lady has served me well and given me a chance to serve them.”
The Lock Lady can be reached at 618-559-3366 or visit www.thelocklady.net.
