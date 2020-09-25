The Resort at Egyptian Hills continues to grow

He says the resort has found a niche in hosting weddings.

“What makes our venue unique is being right on the water,” he says. “It is a beautiful place that just can’t be duplicated.”

The facility has its own wedding coordinator and has already booked dozens of weddings for 2021. The Resort at Egyptian Hills also has its own catering team.

“We take a lot of pride in what we do to make sure that each and every wedding is absolutely perfect for the bride and grooms and their families,” he says.

He explains that family reunions are a growing part of his business. He says the facility provides food and meeting spaces for family members from all across the Midwest as well as other amenities including the use of a pontoon boat.

“We’ve got canoes, kayaks, a water trampoline and more. We’re just really trying to cater to families,” he adds.

Merrill says it was a few years after Perrotto purchased the property and just after Merrill’s own graduation from law school in 2010, that he came on board. He’s been with The Resort at Egyptian Hills ever since.