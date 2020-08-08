The Zombie Guitar Company an homage to owner's late father

“There was really no one to ask, ‘How do you start a music store in Southern Illinois?’ but I kept reaching out to brands and distributors,” he said, adding that he often visited other independent music stores while on vacation, asking questions. “I’d find out what made them unique and see what works for them and what doesn’t.”

He says online forums for retail music shops have also been helpful, as have annual trade shows and conventions. His experience in the business world has also been vital.

“I never could have done this without having the sign business,” he said, noting that he was able to produce a Beatles-themed mural for one wall of the store. “You won’t find another guitar shop decorated like this.”

The store carries new and used guitars including Gretsch and other brands as well as Vox and Blackstar amps and accessories. Zombie Guitar Company also offers in-store repairs and lessons. There is even an outdoor vending machine filled with guitar strings and other guitar accessories for 24-hour access. Estes says the machine — a refurbished candy machine — is the only one of its kind in Illinois and perhaps the country.

The business is a “no judgement zone,” perfect for advanced players as well as those looking to pick up a guitar for the very first time, he said.