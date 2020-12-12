Three Illinois Leaders Named DRA 2021 Delta Leadership Institute fellows

CLARKSDALE, Miss. – The Delta Regional Authority this week named three Illinois leaders as fellows of the 2021 Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy. The institute is a nine-month executive leadership program that brings together public, private and nonprofit sector leaders from DRA’s eight-state region. The 2021 DLI class will consist of 30 fellows from all eight DRA states.

The 2021 DLI fellows representing Illinois include:

• Angela Rowe, Harrisburg: owner and designer, Decorating Den Interiors;

• Hellena Shorty, Carbondale: Senate aide, Office of U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin; and

• Ronnie White, Red Bud: commissioner, Randolph County Board of Commissioners

“To enact change, you need strong leaders with bold yet thoughtful ideas to move the needle in the right direction,” DRA Federal Co-Chairman Chris Caldwell said in a news release. “The three fellows selected for the 2021 Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy are already leaders within their communities. With the knowledge and skill sets gained through DLI, they will evolve to become the change agents needed to address the most pressing issues facing the Delta.”

The Delta Regional Authority is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to promote and encourage the economic development of the lower Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt. DRA invests in projects supporting transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training, and business development. DRA’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who reside in the 252 counties and parishes of the eight-state region.

