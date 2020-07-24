Troncoso joins Capitol News Illinois through national program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Raymon Troncoso has joined Capitol News Illinois as a reporter through the Report For America 2020-21 program.

Troncoso, a multimedia journalist who is a graduate of the University of Florida, joined Capitol News Illinois on July 13. He will be with CNI for at least one year via Report For America.

Troncoso will be reporting on how state government and legislation impacts underserved communities. His focus will not only be on minority communities, but also the many rural communities throughout Illinois that feel disconnected from what happens at the Capitol in Springfield.

He’ll not only be focusing on producing written content, but he’ll also be working on multimedia storytelling. Troncoso will also play a major role in the Perspectives on Progress podcast and stories project, a collection of conversations on race with state leaders, as well as other enterprise efforts.