Twister! CJ Nelson, one of the best in the world, thrives with balloon creations

CJ Nelson never set out to become a twister. That’s what professional balloon artists call themselves — twisters. But the Carbondale resident is recognized as one of the best in the world, recently earning multiple awards at an international convention of balloon artists.
Nelson, owner of Magical Twists, a Southern Illinois company that provides balloon entertainment as well as balloon-based decorations for celebrations and special events, earned two first-place designations and a third-place during the annual Twist and Shout Balloon Convention in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this month.
His award-winning designs included a Cape Cod-scene balloon sculpture complete with a lighthouse inside another balloon (picture a giant snow globe) and a suit of armor made completely from balloons which Nelson wore during the competition while demonstrating skills with an illuminated sword, also made of balloons. This creation and performance won third place in the gathering’s costume category.
“These are not judged, they are voted on by the other balloon artists in attendance, so it’s hard to impress people by doing something they’ve never seen before,” Nelson said.
He says his suit of armor used a technique similar to basket weaving, but with balloons. He worked on the costume for 19 hours, taking a break only for a two-and-a-half-hour nap and some breakfast. The design used 600 balloons.
“I finished it just 15 minutes before the deadline,” he says. “This was my first time competing in the costume competition and I was very nervous.
Nelson says he used shiny chrome-looking balloons.
“Wanting to do more than simply walk down the runway, I incorporated LED lights into my sword and did a display of swordsmanship,” he said.
The display met with cheers from the audience of other twisters.
“When your peers recognize you like that, it’s amazing,” he said. “Getting third place means a lot, but all of the compliments and encouragement I received was incredible. It was so much fun to be asked to pose for pictures afterward with hundreds of people.”
Nelson says he first learned to twist balloons as a high school in the Chicago suburbs. Wanting to learn how to make just a few balloon creations to supplement his performances as an amateur magician, he took a class at a community college on balloon twisting.
“I really just learned it as a side thing, but I quickly discovered that I had more of a knack for it than I did for the magic,” he said.
Soon, he purchased a VHS tape on balloon sculpting and a bag of 98 balloons. He was making items of out balloons for friends at school the next week.
“That’s really what started it all,” he said.
While in college studying to be a history teacher, Nelson says he didn’t “make any balloons,” but after graduating and working at a youth festival, he brought out the old videotape again and showed participants how to make basic balloon animals. A couple of weeks later, one of those students brought Nelson a balloon creation from a local restaurant.
“It was a Cinderella balloon and it was the most complicated thing I had ever seen. I took it apart to reverse engineered it. Then I called the artist and told him that I wanted to learn how to do that,” he said.
Nelson was hooked. The artist mentored Nelson, hiring him to work at parties and other events. After a move to Louisville, Nelson started his own company. He was a full-fledged twister.
Magical Twists began in the summer of 2013, doing his first “gig” the day after moving to the region with his wife. Since then, he has been a part of parties, special business events and other celebrations, creating balloon animals, sculptures and decorations from his stockpile of more than 20,000 different balloons of all shapes, sizes and colors at his disposal. He estimates that he uses about 10,000 balloons each year.
He’s even developing a new offering, a special program for schools to promote literacy. The program ties together all of Nelson’s passions — balloons, magic and teaching.
“It is a very interactive presentation, involving seven or eight kids on the stage,” he said. “It’s a combination of storytelling and magic and of course, it all involves balloons.”
Nelson says he enjoys his role as a twister, even though it is not what he originally set out to become.
“It’s a great business,” he said.
And asked if there is anything he couldn’t build with balloons, he answered with confidence.
“No,” he said, "with enough balloons and enough time, anything is possible.”
For more information about Magical Twists, call 618-490-1365 or visit the website at www.magicaltwists.com.