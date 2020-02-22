Twister! CJ Nelson, one of the best in the world, thrives with balloon creations

“That’s really what started it all,” he said.

While in college studying to be a history teacher, Nelson says he didn’t “make any balloons,” but after graduating and working at a youth festival, he brought out the old videotape again and showed participants how to make basic balloon animals. A couple of weeks later, one of those students brought Nelson a balloon creation from a local restaurant.

“It was a Cinderella balloon and it was the most complicated thing I had ever seen. I took it apart to reverse engineered it. Then I called the artist and told him that I wanted to learn how to do that,” he said.

Nelson was hooked. The artist mentored Nelson, hiring him to work at parties and other events. After a move to Louisville, Nelson started his own company. He was a full-fledged twister.

Magical Twists began in the summer of 2013, doing his first “gig” the day after moving to the region with his wife. Since then, he has been a part of parties, special business events and other celebrations, creating balloon animals, sculptures and decorations from his stockpile of more than 20,000 different balloons of all shapes, sizes and colors at his disposal. He estimates that he uses about 10,000 balloons each year.