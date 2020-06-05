Two Bugs and a Bean moves to larger location in Carbondale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Bugs and a Bean, a Carbondale children’s resale boutique, has moved to a larger location, according to a news release from the boutique.

The new Two Bugs and a Bean is at 695 N. Giant City Road, right in front of Kohl’s department store. The store opened June 1.

“To have a space like this after just a year and a half of business is wonderful,” Christine O’Dell, founder of the boutique and its parent organization, the Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois, said in the release. “I think our customers will find the new Two Bugs and a Bean to give them everything they have come to expect, but with improvements.”

O’Dell added that she plans on expanding the store’s hours soon and that Two Bugs and a Bean will soon be reselling maternity clothes as well.

Proceeds from the store support the activities of the Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois, a not-for-profit organization that serves foster families in 22 Southern Illinois counties by providing them with supplies and items to meet their immediate needs, especially when a child is first placed in their homes.

Two Bugs and a Bean is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more, calling the store at 618-529-5558 or visit the website at www.twobugsandabean.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0