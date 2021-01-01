Two elected to Carbondale Chamber of Commerce board

CARBONDALE — Nic Skovgaard, founder of AlterEgo Marketing, and Jason Chrzan, vice president of Keller’s Crossing Golf Resort, have been elected to the board of the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce.

“I grew up in the Carbondale community and I’m really looking forward to being a part of all of the good the Carbondale chamber does,” Skvogaard said in a news release.

Skovgaard founded AlterEgo Marketing in June 2014 as a full-service creative agency with clients spanning Southern Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri and Western Kentucky. He graduated from Carbondale Community High School and from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a degree in Public Relations in 2007.

Skovgaard is a graduate of the Leadership Carbondale program, The Wizard Academy, and has been recognized as one of The Southern Illinoisan’s 20 under 40. He serves on the Chamber’s Ambassador Committee and is a member of Kiwanis Club and the Rotary Club. As the facilitator of the Jackson County CEO program, a part of the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship, he helps local high school students grow their networks and found their first company before they graduate.