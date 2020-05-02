Tyler Bourland named communications and relations specialist at SIC

Tyler Bourland has joined the Southeastern Illinois College marketing team as communications and relations specialist.
Bourland is a Southern Illinois native and graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he had undergraduate representative positions on various committees while at the university, and gained crucial management experience as a stage manager for McLeod Summer Playhouse.
Throughout his time in college, Bourland discovered a passion for volunteerism with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and AmeriCorps.
Before to SIC, Bourland was the editor of the McLeansboro Gazette newspaper.
— SIC Media Services
