Tyler Bourland named communications and relations specialist at SIC
Tyler Bourland has joined the Southeastern Illinois College marketing team as communications and relations specialist.

Bourland is a Southern Illinois native and graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he had undergraduate representative positions on various committees while at the university, and gained crucial management experience as a stage manager for McLeod Summer Playhouse.

Throughout his time in college, Bourland discovered a passion for volunteerism with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and AmeriCorps.

Before to SIC, Bourland was the editor of the McLeansboro Gazette newspaper.

— SIC Media Services

