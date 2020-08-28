Union County Hospital offers new program for Parkinson's patients

The Union County Hospital Therapy Services Department announced recently that a new therapy program for Parkinson’s patients and those suffering from other neurological conditions.
The program consists of four training sessions per week for four weeks and includes speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy. Specially-trained therapists from Union County Hospital completed training and certification in the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment Big and Loud Therapy program, which consists of targeted therapy exercises that focus on improving speech and mobility in Parkinson’s patients.
For more information about the program, call Union County Hospital Therapy Services at 618-833-9694.
— The Southern
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.