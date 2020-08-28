Union County Hospital offers new program for Parkinson's patients

Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The Union County Hospital Therapy Services Department announced recently that a new therapy program for Parkinson’s patients and those suffering from other neurological conditions.

The program consists of four training sessions per week for four weeks and includes speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy. Specially-trained therapists from Union County Hospital completed training and certification in the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment Big and Loud Therapy program, which consists of targeted therapy exercises that focus on improving speech and mobility in Parkinson’s patients.