Union County teen entrepreneur delivers with Joe's Produce

CARBONDALE — Dozens of people who love fresh produce are glad that Joe Brumleve listened to his mother. Otherwise, they might not be enjoying vegetables and fruits the Southern Illinois University pre-med student brings to their home each week.

It was Brumleve’s mom who suggested he consider produce delivery when he was searching for ideas to fulfill part of his coursework at Cobden High School two years ago. As a student in the Union County CEO program — an academic experience which introduces high school students to business leaders and the concepts of entrepreneurship — Brumleve was required to start his own venture. He just wasn’t sure what that business should be.

He said he considered several ideas; ones that would build upon his family’s own produce business which includes selling direct to consumers at area farmers markets, but still be unique.

“Me and mom were discussing some ideas one day,” he recalled. “She said, ‘Well, you know, you could just deliver produce.’ I wanted to think about something else to do, so I put that on the back burner. Then I woke up in the middle of the night and thought that, yes, I could deliver produce.”