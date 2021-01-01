Used bookstore opens in Carbondale two years after Bookworm closed

She’s also undertaking a renovation of the building and addressing years of neglect in the process. She has already rented out an upstairs apartment. Before opening to the public, she plans to make the entrance wheelchair accessible with a ramp or lift.

Heyer said it’s turned into a bigger job than she imagined, but several neighbors have volunteered to help her.

She hopes the store serves Carbondale for many years to come. Because to Heyer, it just seems unfathomable that a university town would not have a used bookstore.

Having grown up between New York and Wyoming, Heyer moved to Carobndale in 1982 to attend Southern Illinois University. She earned a master’s degree in linguistics and then taught Russian at SIU for 15 years, while also earning a doctorate in education. Later, she taught English to second-language learners in the region. Heyer has also been civically active for many years. She recently headed Keep Carbondale Beautiful, a nonprofit dedicated to city beautification.

Heyer said she chose the name of her store — Confluence Books — at the suggestion of a friend. It’s a reference to the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers at the state’s southern tip in Cairo.