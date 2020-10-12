Virtual career fair to begin Wednesday

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the The Southern Illinoisan and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, will be hosting a nationwide virtual career fair starting Wednesday and running through Oct. 25.

More than 330 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. There are several businesses from Southern Illinois taking part in the event, including Peoples National Bank, Shawnee Community College and General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com.

“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it's essential that we empower our area’s employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of Southern Illinois," Southern Illinoisan president Donna Denson said. "With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with our region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”

— The Southern

