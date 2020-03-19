Walmart reduces hours; Dick's Sporting Goods to close temporarily

Business chains with Southern Illinois locations continue to make changes to their hours in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart announced on its website that it is reducing its hours beginning Thursday. Walmart stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until further notice. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will keep their opening hours. According to a statement from Walmart Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith, the reduced hours will allow employees more time to clean the stores and stock shelves. That means workers won't lose hours, Smith said.

Walmart stores are also offering weekly time slots that are reserved only for senior shoppers. On Tuesdays from March 24 to April 28, the hour before stores open will be reserved for customers 60 and older. That includes pharmacies and vision centers.

Stores are also imposing limits on certain items including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food. Walmart is also temporarily closing its Auto Care Centers.