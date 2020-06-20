Walt and Alex Breitinger: After 20-year low, gasoline futures rebound

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here's a look at futures prices on commodities that impact Southern Illinois and the rest of the Midwest.

Fuel prices fire higher

As more Americans begin resuming normal routines, they will be disappointed to see something else returning to normal: prices at the pump.

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices have been exploding higher after bottoming out at the peak of the COVID-19 market panics.

Gasoline futures markets, which represent fuel prices without transportation and taxes, dropped to a 20-year low in March near 37 cents per gallon; prices had more than tripled by Friday, fetching $1.27. During that same period, diesel doubled from a low of 58 cents per gallon to $1.22 this week.

Prices at the pump won’t see the same swing; flat taxes and other expenses kept prices from bottoming as abruptly, and the rebound is being muted as well.

Fuel is being turbocharged by a precipitous drop off in oil production. The collapse in oil prices this spring caused oil producers worldwide to slash drilling, which is restricting petroleum supplies. Increasing driving demand worldwide is also pulling prices back up, especially from China, where oil consumption is almost back to pre-COVID levels.