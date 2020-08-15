Walt and Alex Breitinger: Busy storm season could affect markets

Crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and refineries near the coast make the energy sector especially vulnerable to hurricanes as well. Prices could explode should a storm knock out production in that region.

Corn rallies on supply threats

Corn prices struck a contract low this week at $3.20 before exploding to $3.40 on Thursday. The quick 6% gain came on the heels of a USDA report showing that farmers may not harvest as much corn as previously expected.

Meanwhile, a massive windstorm ripped through Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois on Monday, knocking out power while damaging property and crops.

Known as a “derecho,” the storm packed hurricane-force winds, which ripped apart fields and grain storage facilities as well. The magnitude of the damage is still being assessed, but it will likely affect thousands of farmers. Even if their crops escaped unharmed, losses of on-farm storage or damage to commercial grain elevators could leave farmers scrambling to find a place to take their harvest.

As of midday Friday, December corn traded for $3.38 per bushel.

Walt and Alex Breitinger are commodity futures brokers in Valparaiso, Indiana, and the opinions here are solely the writers'. They can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

