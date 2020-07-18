Walt and Alex Breitinger: China's economy back in full gear

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here's a look at futures prices on commodities that impact Southern Illinois and the rest of the Midwest.

China clamors for commodities

Unlike the U.S. economy, which continues to suffer from unemployment, political uncertainties, and a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the southern and western states, China’s economy is roaring back beyond pre-pandemic levels.

China’s energy, agricultural, and now, industrial metal consumption has risen above most optimistic forecasts as COVID cases, and worries, seem a thing of the past in the world’s second largest economy.

Ironically, one of the biggest threats to China’s rebound could be a continuation of the deep recession in America.

China’s voracious appetite for our hogs, soybeans, and cotton has helped our producers remain solvent despite increasing trade actions, travel bans, and military tension in the South China Sea.

Copper climbs to new highs