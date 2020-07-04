Walt and Alex Breitinger: Corn prices move to 3-month highs

Cocoa prices are melting lower as resurgent COVID-19 cases threaten to undercut chocolate demand. Worldwide, chocolate is largely seen as a luxury, with consumption rising and falling with economic conditions. The worsening wave of cases in the U.S., China, and elsewhere has cocoa traders worried that coronavirus concerns will linger.

COVID is not expected to drastically affect supplies by interrupting cocoa harvest or processing. As a result, markets are projecting a cocoa glut, sending prices for September cocoa futures toward $2150 per metric ton, near a one-year low.

Gold shines brighter

Gold leapt over $1,800 per ounce this week for the first time since 2011, a sign that investors are continuing to chase the security of precious metals.

Alongside concerns about economic slowdowns, markets are also nervous about a massive increase in global debt as governments spend wildly to combat the virus and economic pains from shutdowns.

Central governments are borrowing or printing money to pay for aid packages, which could lead to inflation if they are unable to raise taxes or cut future spending to pay for today’s emergencies. In an environment of runaway inflation, hard assets like gold are likely to outshine other investments, leading to investor demand now.

Walt and Alex Breitinger are commodity futures brokers in Valparaiso, Indiana, and the opinions here are solely the writers'. They can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

