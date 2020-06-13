Walt and Alex Breitinger: COVID concerns continue market's volatility

Grain prices firmed this week on expectations of increasing sales to foreign buyers. The United States is one of the world’s largest producers and consumers of corn, soybeans, and wheat, but prices are still heavily dependent on foreign countries consuming U.S. production.

As global trade increases in the wake of the coronavirus, sales are picking up, especially to China. This helped boost corn and soybean prices this week, with both trading near two-month highs.

Even as sales rise, the U.S. is likely going to be awash in grain at harvest this year, as crops are looking healthy thus far. In the coming weeks, prices will be driven by the weather, as June and July weather can make or break the crops. As of Friday morning, December corn traded for $3.43 per bushel, and November soybeans fetched $8.78 per bushel.

Walt and Alex Breitinger are commodity futures brokers in Valparaiso, Indiana, and the opinions here are solely the writers'. They can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

