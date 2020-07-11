Walt and Alex Breitinger: DIY demand drives up lumber prices

Gold over $1800

Gold prices exceeded $1,800 per ounce most of this week, reflecting concerns that government stimulus is not solving the economic damage from coronavirus and could eventually result in inflation such as occurred in the 1970s. Silver and copper, both boosted by resumed industrial demand, moved higher as well, with copper reaching new highs for the year.

Fears of the second wave of virus infections added to concerns that even greater and greater amounts of subsidies and government spending will eventually result in a debt that world economies, including our own, will be unable to repay without further diluting their money supply. More debt and money supply typically result in the value of paper money declining and metals increasing, or even exploding, in value.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy of keeping interest rates near zero creates even more demand for gold as the cost of holding the metal is low, and the alternative of investing in interest-bearing accounts or bonds is unattractive.

Gold for immediate delivery traded midday Friday for $1,799 an ounce.

Walt and Alex Breitinger are commodity futures brokers in Valparaiso, Indiana, and the opinions here are solely the writers'. They can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

