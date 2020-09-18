Walt and Alex Breitinger: Farmers get more USDA aid

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here's a look at futures prices on commodities that impact Southern Illinois and the rest of the Midwest.

More aid for farmers

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a second round of its Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). The measure is targeted at farmers who suffered financially due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The largest portion of the aid is going toward crops and livestock that saw significant price declines, including corn, wheat, soybeans, cattle, hogs, eggs, and milk. However, this second round also includes payments for crops that did not see a price decline or were otherwise excluded from the first round of CFAP.

Altogether, the government has allocated up to $14 billion dollars for the agricultural program. Applications will be accepted starting Sept. 21.

More detail can be found on the USDA’s website: www.farmers.gov/cfap.

Grain markets march higher