Walt and Alex Breitinger: Hog, soybean prices climbing to highs

Soybeans exceeded a two-year high on Friday, valued over $9.70 per bushel.

The market has been soaring higher predominantly on Chinese demand; China is the world’s largest soybean importer and has been aggressively contracting to buy this fall’s U.S. soybean harvest. China broke records with its purchases of last year’s crop and is expected to buy even more this year.

Despite its protestations that China has sufficient food, the Asian giant was the top buyer of U.S. corn, wheat, and pork exports last week as well.

Looking ahead, the size of this fall’s bean crop is still in doubt, but farmers will begin harvesting in the coming weeks, giving a clearer picture to the upcoming supply. Meanwhile, Brazil is beginning to plant what could be the world’s largest soybean crop in history, a factor that could weigh on prices next spring after their harvest.

As of midday Friday, November soybeans traded for $9.68, a price that will continue to be reactive to foreign factors.

The Chicago commodity exchanges will be closed on Monday due to Labor Day holiday.

Walt and Alex Breitinger are commodity futures brokers in Valparaiso, Indiana, and the opinions here are solely the writers'. They can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0