Walt and Alex Breitinger: Hogs, cattle down this week

Here's a look at futures prices on commodities that impact Southern Illinois and the rest of the Midwest.

Swine decline, cattle crash

After months of rising livestock prices, hogs reversed sharply this week and a two-week decline in cattle accelerated. Heavy weights and overfed animals contributed to bearish factors in both markets with a decline in Chinese demand for pork exacerbating the negative supply/demand formula. For the year 2020, China has been the largest buyer of buyer of U.S. pork but is expected to increase their own production by more than 9%.

Cattle’s steep downtrend tracks recent dressed steer weights of 928 pounds up from 901 a year ago. After the close of trade on Friday, the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture is slated to release the Cattle on Feed Report which will be scrutinized by ranchers and investors for clues to our next big move in the price of the cattle.

Hogs for December delivery traded at 67 cents per pound as of noon Friday while December live cattle sold at $1.04 per pound.

Corn, wheat and beans continue upward path

Tight supplies in South America and Ukraine helped corn continue higher this week while speculation in wheat was driven mostly by dry weather in Russia and the U.S. plains.