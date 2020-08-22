Walt and Alex Breitinger: Markets continue roller-coaster ride

On Friday, the year’s biggest movers were all trading near recent highs. October crude oil was worth $42 per barrel, October gold fetched $1940 per ounce, October cattle traded for $1.09 per pound, and November lumber reached an all-time high over $730 per thousand board feet.

Soybean market uneasy

Soybean prices neared the highest level of the year this week, trading Wednesday near $9.20 per bushel.

The crop is generally looking great but needs rain to keep its yields high; forecasts are dry for much of the Midwest for the coming week. Meanwhile, the impact of last week’s massive windstorm, the so-called derecho, is still being evaluated.

On the demand side, China has been buying soybeans aggressively and is continuing to expand its hog herds after the African swine fever ravaged their pork supplies. If a new trade dispute can be avoided, Chinese demand could keep soybean prices elevated.

For market watchers, news that the Chicago Board of Trade was launching a new soybean futures contract tied to Brazilian export prices created waves. Brazil is the biggest competitor to American soybean farmers, and watching their prices directly will give global consumers a new tool to manage risk.

Walt and Alex Breitinger are commodity futures brokers in Valparaiso, Indiana, and the opinions here are solely the writers'. They can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

