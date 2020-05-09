Walt and Alex Breitinger: Meat prices beginning to rebound

Despite the rally in futures markets, prices are still too low for many producers to make money. Worse yet, many have large inventories of animals that they are still unable to sell.

Sunny outlook for OJ

While many commodity prices are depressed alongside the general economic crisis caused by coronavirus, orange juice is trading near a one-year high.

Often sought by consumers looking for an immune-system boost, OJ is feeling an increase demand during the outbreak.

Adding to the rally are concerns about Florida’s orange crop this year. The Sunshine State produces 70% of U.S. citrus, and is second only to Brazil in growing juicing oranges.

Long term, market watchers warn that this rally could vaporize if virus concerns fall away. If this short-term demand surge isn’t the start of a new trend, U.S. consumers may resume their decades-long trend of drinking less OJ, sending prices back lower.

As of Friday midday, July frozen concentrated orange juice futures traded for $1.20 per pound.

