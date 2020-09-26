Walt and Alex Breitinger: Metals market sees massive sell-off

In addition to the fires out west and predictions of the La Nina pattern affecting moisture and temperature, farmers are also watching COVID, political extremes that could impact tariffs and trade after the elections, and many economic factors which could affect demand for our crops.

Chicago Merc to trade water futures

Farmers and ranchers sell their commodities on the futures markets and need to buy or hedge gasoline or diesel fuel to lock in some of their costs. The CME plans to launch a water futures contract based on the NASDAQ Veles California Water Index so agricultural, commercial, and municipal water users will have a chance to manage costs and risks associated with undependable or vacillating water supplies and prices.

Diesel fuel futures, as of Friday, traded about $1.13 per gallon, gasoline about $1.18 per gallon, and soybean oil 33 cents per pound. The price of water last week was about $526 for an acre-foot of water which is the volume needed to cover an acre a foot deep, or roughly 326,000 gallons. Investors may find it interesting to compare the value of water to that of crude oil, milk, and other commodities as water becomes more precious and difficult to supply where it is needed to support the human population.

Walt and Alex Breitinger are commodity futures brokers in Valparaiso, Indiana, and the opinions here are solely the writers’. They can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

