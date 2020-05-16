Walt and Alex Breitinger: Metals markets are beginning to heat up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here's a look at futures prices on commodities that impact Southern Illinois and the rest of the Midwest.

Massive rush to silver

Precious metals markets are heating up, with silver leading the way higher. The metal topped $17 per ounce on Friday for the first time in over two months, a sign that investors see silver as a safe-haven asset.

Silver fell under $12 per ounce during the worst of the coronavirus-driven market selloff in mid-March, but has seen resurgent demand since then, especially in the last two weeks, as it gained $2 per ounce.

As short-term economic risks are better understood, more traders are focusing on the recent debt expansion by the U.S. Treasury, which is borrowing nearly $3 trillion to cover the recent coronavirus relief packages. Long-term, rising debt could lead to inflation if the government is forced to lower interest rates or print money to meet its debt obligations, a scenario that could be a boon to precious metals.

Quick planting progress

Midwestern farmers have been working hard, taking advantage of good weather. Planting progress for corn and soybeans is well ahead of normal, a good sign for growing a healthy crop.