Walt and Alex Breitinger: Oil has nowhere to go, dropping price to extremes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here's a look at futures prices on commodities that impact Southern Illinois and the rest of the Midwest.

Crude oil worse than worthless

Oil prices have been in a sharp decline since the coronavirus spread began early this year, dropping as global production far outpaced demand. Once the United States went largely on lockdown, U.S. gasoline and diesel fuel demand collapsed, leading to a glut of crude oil and its products.

U.S. drillers largely continued to produce at their normal rate, filling up storage across the country. This crisis came to a head this week as the May futures contract went into expiration. When the contract expires, investors holding the contract receive 1,000 barrels of oil delivered in Cushing, OK, a major oil transportation hub. This month, storage was already overwhelmed in Cushing, leaving nowhere for the oil deliveries to go.